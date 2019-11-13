+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2019 14:16:00

KÖE Organic Kombucha Expands Product Line and Revamps Formula

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KÖE Kombucha, a leading shelf stable organic kombucha in a can, today announced it is adding two new flavors to its product line and introducing a new lower calorie and lower sugar formula. The recently added brews - Strawberry Lemonade and Lemon Lime - started hitting store shelves this fall.

KÖE Organic Kombucha Expands Product Line and Revamps Formula

KÖE's new formula has just 35 calories and 8g sugar per 12 oz can. It balances fruit-forward flavor with organic sweetness from Stevia and Erythritol. The brand also revamped its product labels to reflect their latest better-for-you recipe, featuring a "packed with probiotics" color band, a "35 calories per can" badge, and the official non-GMO Project Verified logo.

"At KÖE, we constantly seek innovative ways to create the best products for our fans, which has allowed our brand to remain at the forefront of the ever-changing kombucha market," said KÖE Chief Strategy Officer, Louisa Lawless. "Consumers want kombucha flavors that are approachable, so we're especially excited to introduce KÖE in Strawberry Lemonade and Lemon Lime. KÖE Kombucha is for the people who want to make better choices in their everyday lives, but who don't want to sacrifice flavor. Our new recipe delivers all the health benefits of kombucha in an easy-to-drink can that's packed with probiotics and organic ingredients."

All of KÖE's vibrant, fruit-forward flavors, including Raspberry Dragonfruit, Mango, Blueberry Ginger, Strawberry Lemonade, and Lemon Lime, will integrate the updated formula. All varieties are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, gluten-free, Kosher certified, and non-alcoholic. KÖE's can affords the product a longer shelf life, better product integrity, and offers a more sustainable product for consumers.

KÖE Kombucha is available in over 3,000 stores nationwide, including select 7-11, Publix, Fresh Market, Earthfare, and Stater Brothers stores, and on Amazon.com. For more information, please visit http://www.drinkkoe.com, or check out their Instagram page.

About KÖE Kombucha

KÖE is the only kombucha that's fruit-forward, USDA Organic and packed with probiotics. It was created for people who want a healthy beverage that's flavorful and enjoyable. All five KÖE flavors are vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher and made with black tea, natural fruit flavors, no artificial ingredients, and 100% organic cane sugar. Each can contains billions of live probiotic cultures and 15mg of caffeine. KÖE Kombucha is currently offered in mass, club, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the nation. KÖE is part of the Stratus Beverage Group, a diversified beverage company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you natural beverages across all channels.

Media Contact 
Matt Kovacs
(310) 395-5050
mkovacs@blazepr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koe-organic-kombucha-expands-product-line-and-revamps-formula-300957209.html

SOURCE KÖE Kombucha

