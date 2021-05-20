KÖE Combines the Power of Probiotics with Trending Watermelon and Tropical Flavors

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KÖE Kombucha – the fruit-forward, organic kombucha in a convenient can – is adding two fresh, surprisingly delicious flavors to their product lineup as demand for better-for-you beverages climbs. Carefully crafted with billions of probiotics, KÖE Tropical and KÖE Watermelon will be available in 12 oz. recyclable aluminum cans just in time for summer.

"We are sparking a broader interest in kombucha and will heighten our reach with the launch of our Tropical and Watermelon," said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer at Stratus Group and KÖE Organic Kombucha. "We're seeing strong growth in cities like Atlanta, where our dollar velocities are double those of the legacy kombucha brands, and San Diego, where three of our SKUs are in the top 10, according to IRI. We're excited to launch these amazing new flavors to support a future where healthy probiotic drinks are more accessible - in taste, price point and availability."

The new flavors will join KÖE's current lineup of Lemon Lime, Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Dragonfruit, and Blueberry Ginger. The additions present a similar ingredient makeup, with billions of probiotics to support immunity and gut health, but with an exciting, fruity twist:

Tropical – a trio of fresh pineapple, citrus, and exotic guava

Watermelon – juicy watermelon with a splash of lime

According to Flavorchem's Flavor & Trend Forecast 2021, consumers are seeking nostalgic and indulgent flavors like watermelon and tropical combinations in unexpected, premium presentations. Life Magazine calls watermelon one of the most memorable flavors in American life, and according to Fona International, watermelon sees 24 mentions per minute on social media. Tropical flavors are also seeing a boom. As most people abstained from vacations this past year, many sources confirm that tropical fruit profiles have seen a strong uptick in sales, especially among those seeking easy ways to "escape."

All of KÖE's authentically fermented, lightly sparkling flavors are packed with billions of live, high-grade bacillus coagulan probiotics. They're also USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, and contain just 35 calories and 8 grams sugar per serving. KÖE is also shelf-stable for 12 months. The new flavors will be available online via Amazon.com in June for $29.99 per 12-pack, at major c-stores beginning in July, and national retailers beginning this Fall. For more information, visit https://drinkkoe.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About KÖE Kombucha

KÖE is the only kombucha that's fruit-forward, USDA Organic and packed with probiotics. It was created for people who want a healthy beverage that's flavorful and enjoyable. All seven KÖE flavors are vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher and made with black tea, natural fruit flavors and purees, and a touch of 100% organic cane sugar. Each can contains billions of live probiotic cultures and 15mg of caffeine. KÖE Kombucha is currently offered in mass, grocery, convenience, and online channels across the US. KÖE is part of the Stratus Beverage Group, a diversified LA-based beverage company that excels in identifying and producing trending, great tasting, better-for-you, natural beverages.

