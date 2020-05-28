28.05.2020 14:22:00

Kodiak Sciences to Present at Upcoming Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in elderly patients, and diabetic eye diseases, a leading cause of blindness in working-age patients. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-301066790.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

