+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 15:25:00

Kodak Alaris Partners with Meridian Knowledge Solutions for MS Azure Integration

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions today announced that they have partnered with their client, Kodak Alaris, to develop and implement a state-of-the-art Microsoft Azure integration from their corporate Microsoft Active Directory (AD) Domain.

"We are now able to manage users of the Meridian LMS entirely within the Corporate AAD Domain," said Chad Carlton, Software Engineer at Kodak Alaris. "This effort has streamlined our business and IT operations and greatly reduced our security risks."

Updates made in the AD are sent automatically to the Meridian LMS, which in turn assigns required training according to the organizational groups that a user is associated with in the system. With the addition of Azure B2B connectivity, Kodak Alaris is also able to leverage the integration to easily manage and automate training made available through the new Kodak Alaris Partner Relations Management System, where the LMS is a key factor in delivering training to their external global partner network.

"We are continually challenging ourselves and partnering with our clients to jointly envision new ways to meet their challenges and make a true impact on their business," said Paul Terry, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer at Meridian. "By easing the administration process, the Kodak Alaris team can focus on meeting key corporate goals such as increasing reseller effectiveness and driving new revenue."

About Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris is a privately held global technology company that's delivering the future—now. Born from Kodak, one of the world's most trusted imaging brands, we're pushing the boundaries with a new vision for a new era.

Kodak Alaris is on a noble mission to help people and businesses reap the rewards of digital transformation through its leading-edge products and services. We ask, "why not," break down barriers to our customers' success, and invent (if it doesn't already exist) to drive innovation. Our legacy is rich in "firsts" from Kodak. Our future is unbounded as it's powered by our employees' creativity. Expect a lot from Kodak Alaris and know that we expect a lot of ourselves and the performance of the company.

About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations to personalize learning, share knowledge, increase revenue and manage compliance requirements for their employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area. For more information, visit http://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.

 

SOURCE Meridian Knowledge Solution

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 319.45
3.48 %
Givaudan 3’167.00
3.13 %
Lonza Grp 410.00
2.68 %
Geberit 413.20
1.55 %
Swisscom 524.40
1.43 %
Adecco Group 39.52
-0.48 %
Swiss Life Hldg 340.70
-0.53 %
UBS Group 9.61
-0.64 %
Alcon 50.38
-0.83 %
CS Group 8.52
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
12:24
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
12:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurslücke bei 2’300 Punkten im Fokus / Geberit – Neue Abwärtswelle?
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:36
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
US-Indizes höher erwartet -- SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes höher erwartet -- SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street sind grüne Vorzeichen zu erwarten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigen sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB