Kochava Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Tokyo

The company's industry-leading mobile data attribution and measurement platform delivers unique value in the APAC market

SANDPOINT, Idaho and SHIBUYA, Tokyo, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava, the leading mobile attribution platform and host of the largest mobile data marketplace, today announced the opening of a new office in Shibuya, Tokyo. This new location strengthens the company's footprint in the APAC region with a highly competitive, unique offering for secure, real-time data solutions for people-based marketers to measure and optimize their campaigns across all connected devices. The new office will offer customers a local contact point for sales, support, and development of the company's leading mobile data attribution and measurement platform.

To celebrate the opening of this new, strategically important office, Kochava hosted an intimate gathering on Wednesday, October 16 at the new office. Charles Manning, Founder and CEO of Kochava, along with key leadership executives in APAC including Makoto Katayanagi, Regional Sales Director of Kochava Japan, and Zach Turnlund, Lead Client Success Manager for Kochava APAC region were present to meet with attendees of the event.

"We are delighted to announce the grand opening of our new Tokyo office," said Katayanagi. "This new location will give us access to a very large pool of the finest companies and local talent in the region that we can use to fuel Kochava's continued growth."

Kochava has an existing presence in the Asia-Pacific region with headquarters in Beijing and the company's regional office in South Korea with plans to continue expanding across APAC territories.

"Congratulations to Kochava Japan Grand Opening," said Takeshi Namigata, Senior Manager at LINE. "We have been collaborating with Kochava as an Ads Measurement Partner of the LINE Ads Platform since last April, and we look forward to more collaboration with Kochava."

"It was a pleasure to meet new and existing customers and partners at the grand opening to celebrate our continued commitment to the APAC region," said Manning. "We have a number of new platform advancements we shared details about and are excited to help more brands in the APAC region harness their data for growth."

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is the leading mobile data attribution platform and host of the largest mobile data marketplace. The company provides secure, real-time data solutions to help customers establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Kochava provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their website www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

