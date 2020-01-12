KOAMTAC Integrates Honeywell SwiftDecoder Software decoding engine into KDC barcode scanner SDK

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KOAMTAC®. Inc., a leading manufacturer of Companion barcode scanners, RFID readers, mobile point of sale (mPOS) solutions, and enterprise charging solutions has expanded their suite of barcode scanners to include a Honeywell® SwiftDecoder™ software barcode decoder.

The SwiftDecoder running on the camera on a Smartphone or Tablet may be slightly slower and less convenient than using a dedicated barcode scanner but is also less expensive. Honeywell SwiftDecoder is the leading software decoder engine with longer scan range and aggressive scanning performance on poor quality barcode.

"It was time that we expanded our offerings to include a software decoder to provide seamless barcode scanning experience," says Dr. Hanjin Lee, CEO/President. "This integration expands our full suite of products to help businesses find the solution that fits their needs best. Certain applications can start the barcode scanning project by monthly licensing the software decoder without commitment and upgrade to a professional-grade scanner based on dedicated scanning hardware. KOAMTAC's SDK provides seamless integration between software- and hardware-based scanning technology."

The software decoder will be integrated into the KOAMTAC KDC SDK and available for purchase as a standalone license, either monthly or per device. Additional KOAMTAC products, such as the Protective and Inductive Charging Cases with extended battery option can enhance the power of this software decoder by ensuring mobile devices stay powered throughout a heavy day of use. Software decoder users can upgrade to a hardware decoder at any time for additional functionality to create a full-service omni-decoder solution.

The software decoder license can be purchased for a one-time device license fee of $79 or a monthly device license of $5.99 directly through KOAMTAC by contacting sales@koamtac.com.

About KOAMTAC

KOAMTAC, Inc., headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, produces a signature line of lightweight, ergonomically- friendly Bluetooth companion barcode scanners, sled barcode scanners, RFID readers, mPOS, and enterprise charging solutions. With its unique patented design, all KOAMTAC products provide consumers with a durable and enhanced data collection and power solution. All products are universally compatible across current technology platforms and offer seamless use with iOS®, Android®, Mac®, Tizen®, and Windows®-based devices. The KDC20, KDC30, KDC100, KDC180, KDC200, KDC250, KDC270, KDC280, and KDC350 are the most compact and lightest programmable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi companion barcode and RFID readers with a display on the market today. The KDC470 and KDC475 series are a patented modular design SmartSled® for single-handed utility and include companions for RFID and payment. The KDC500 is a PCI-certified EMV(Contact, Contactless)/MSR/Barcode Mobile POS (mPOS) Companion. KOAMTAC power solutions include Protective and Inductive Charging Cases and Cradles. For additional information or to place an order, visit http://www.koamtac.com, email the team at info@koamtac.com or call tel:+16092564700. Join in on the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Credit Notice:

KDC®, KoamTac®, KOAMTAC®, SmartSled®, KOAMTACON®, and KTSync® are trademarks of KOAMTAC, Inc.

SwiftDecoder™ decoding software licensed by Honeywell Scanning and Mobility; Patent: hsmpats.com

All other product and company names used herein are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the respective trademark holders.

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark or trademark of Bluetooth SIG, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

