SMI 10’394 0.2%  SPI 12’911 0.1%  Dow 30’178 0.4%  DAX 13’278 0.1%  Euro 1.0761 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’526 -0.1%  Gold 1’871 0.5%  Bitcoin 16’740 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8892 -0.2%  Öl 48.8 0.3% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.12.2020 20:00:00

Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine Set to Break Ground

Construction plans are set to begin in December, weather permitting, on the Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine. The 64-bed center is a result of a partnership among National Healthcare Corporation (NHC), Tennova Healthcare, The University of Tennessee Medical Center, and Reliant Healthcare Corporation.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
CS / Swiss Re / UBS 58115017 65.00 % 11.00 %
Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. 58115018 59.00 % 10.00 %
Idorsia AG / Lonza Group N / Roche AG 58115019 65.00 % 10.00 %

"We are proud to partner with the region’s leading healthcare providers to serve a critical need for the community,” said Steve Flatt, chief executive officer of NHC. "This partnership exemplifies the power of healthcare organizations working together to improve the quality of life for our patients.”

The center will provide a comprehensive continuum of care for adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional, and addictive disorders. Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs will be offered with individualized treatment plans based on clinical need.

The 55,000-square-foot facility will be located at the Tennova Health Park near the corner of Middlebrook Pike and Old Weisgarber Road on a 9-acre site. The center will provide more than 100 jobs for Knox County. It is projected to open in the second quarter of 2022.

"The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine will provide compassionate, quality patient care through this collaborative partnership,” said Tony Benton, president and chief executive officer of Tennova Healthcare’s East Tennessee Market. "We are pleased to provide the same quality standards as found in each organization’s existing operations.”

"There is a critical need to provide high quality care to adults and seniors who may be experiencing psychological or emotional difficulties in our 16-county region,” said Joe Landsman, president and chief executive officer of The University of Tennessee Medical Center. "The collaborative effort between these reputable healthcare organizations will bring experienced care to the community and address the need and access issues we see on a regular basis.”

"Now more than ever, we need to provide accessible, high quality care for behavioral health patients,” said Jim Harper, president of Reliant Healthcare Corporation. "The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine will offer help and hope to patients in a safe and supportive environment.”

To view a message from the center partners, click here.

For more information, visit www.knoxvillebehavioralmedicine.com.

About National HealthCare Corporation

NHC (NYSE American: NHC) affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 76 skilled nursing facilities with 9,633 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. For more information, visit www.nhccare.com.

About Tennova Healthcare

The Tennova Healthcare?network of hospitals in East Tennessee includes Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Newport Medical Center, North Knoxville Medical Center and Turkey Creek Medical Center with nearly 16,000 admissions, 410,000 outpatient visits and 125,000 emergency department visits each year. Learn more at www.Tennova.com.?

About The University of Tennessee Medical Center

The mission of The University of Tennessee Medical Center, a Magnet® recognized hospital also certified by The Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and Comprehensive Cardiac Center, is to serve through healing, education and discovery. UT Medical Center is a 685-bed, not-for-profit academic medical center, with a regional network of primary care and specialty care physicians and practices as well as outpatient regional health centers and urgent care locations throughout its 21-county primary service area. The medical center, the region’s ACS-verified Level I Trauma Center and state designated regional perinatal referral center with a Level III private room NICU, is one of the largest employers in Knoxville. UT Medical Center features seven Centers of Excellence, including the Brain & Spine Institute, Cancer Institute, Emergency & Trauma Center, Heart Lung Vascular Institute, Advanced Orthopaedic Center, Primary Care Collaborative and Center for Women & Infants. Visit UTMedicalCenter.org for more information about The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

About Reliant Healthcare Corporation

Reliant Healthcare ("RHC”) is a behavioral healthcare management firm. RHC has been in operation for 17 years partnering with strategically located hospitals and nursing home providers across the country to help design, build, and operate behavioral health hospitals. The mission of RHC is to develop and operate "state of the science” behavioral treatment facilities. RHC has developed inpatient facilities as small as 14 beds and as large as 114 beds. For more information, visit www.relianthc.com.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu National Healthcare CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu National Healthcare CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 551.20
2.84 %
SGS 2’616.00
2.35 %
Givaudan 3’642.00
2.33 %
Sika 226.80
1.39 %
Geberit 526.80
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 224.50
-0.49 %
UBS Group 12.87
-0.54 %
Swiss Re 81.74
-0.99 %
Swiss Life Hldg 402.50
-1.15 %
CS Group 11.59
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:40
Vontobel: Germany’s next 10: Potenzielle Newcomer im DAX®
16:03
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:45
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
14:49
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
12:30
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
09:34
SMI-Anleger weiterhin wenig inspiriert
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

National Healthcare CorpShs 68.51 1.50% National Healthcare CorpShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Weitere Blutkrebs-Kandidaten präsentiert
Tesla-Aktie verliert: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI macht Verluste schlussendlich wett -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leicht im Minus
Am Dienstag rettete sich der Schweizer Leitindex letztlich ins Plus. In Deutschland war wenig Bewegung auszumachen. Die Märkten in Fernost gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit