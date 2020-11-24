SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’047 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0830 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’806 -1.8%  Bitcoin 17’484 4.1%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 47.8 4.3% 

24.11.2020 19:16:00

KnowledgeWave Recognized for 2020 Digital Marketing Excellence

COLCHESTER, Vt., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeWave, a leader in Microsoft Office 365 training, announced today that it debuted at #24 on the initial 2020 Digital Marketing Excellence Report for Microsoft Partners published by Fifty Five and Five.

The report analyzes the marketing outputs of over 64,000 Microsoft Partners and ranks companies based on the quality of their web, blog, and social media marketing content. The scoring system employs 42 different tests, assessing quality, engagement, search optimization, and technical signals.

"We are grateful to be included in this list with some very impressive competition. Our team continues to focus on providing world-class Office 365 Training and Microsoft Teams Training, and we work to ensure our online presence reflects that expertise. Two years ago, we were 203rd on this list, so big kudos to our marketing team for executing our content marketing strategy successfully!" - Eric Sokolowski, Founder & CEO of KnowledgeWave.

"Each year, we analyze tens of thousands of Microsoft partners from around the world, and every year the field for inbound marketing excellence gets more and more competitive. [KnowledgeWave's] score, however, was good enough to be included with the very best." - Chris Wright, Founder & CEO of Fifty Five and Five. 

Excerpt from the report: 

#24 KnowledgeWave: 

"KnowledgeWave has a clear digital strategy and it's clearly working for them. Their content both keeps on top of topical developments in the world of compliance and software and showcases their expertise. This is always a win for an audience who are looking for an IT partner who shows authority in the right areas. Their website is an extension of their company values and gives users a taste of the insights, expertise and specialist training they can expect."

About KnowledgeWave 
KnowledgeWave is a training company with 20 years' experience helping organizations train their teams for success through a process that addresses the need for adoption and change management (ACM).

At the core of the KnowledgeWave solution is the KnowledgeWave Learning Site, and it reflects the principles of adult learning in a convenient online training platform. 

KnowledgeWave's blended approach combines the OnDemand videos with Live Webinars that provide interaction opportunity with a professional instructor and the option to add traditional hands-on, live instructor-led classes, that can be attended from any location. This blended and customized approach is what sets KnowledgeWave apart. 

The KnowledgeWave Learning Site is designed to reach all different learning styles and the KnowledgeWave Program is customized for each client based on the client's goals and objectives.

KnowledgeWave offers a reseller partner program for Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Cloud Solution Providers (CSP). A value-add training service with proven ROI is a useful differentiator for many of Microsoft's other 64,000 partners. 

Media Contact:
Charlie Sudbay - Marketing Manager & Customer Success Advocate
Phone: 802-490-3036
Email: csudbay@knowledgewave.com

pagehit