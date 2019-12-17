17.12.2019 03:45:00

KnowledgeLake Named in 'Top 10 RPA Companies' by Insights Success

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake has been named in the "Top 10 RPA Companies" by Insights Success, the business magazine for enterprises around the world. KnowledgeLake focuses 100% on innovating around capture, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and content services to help organizations intelligently automate their most important document processes.

KnowledgeLake RPA is unique in that it is purpose-built for the automation needs of transactional content management (TCM) — conscious organizations, allowing them to automate all aspects of integrating documents, data, and line of business applications. KnowledgeLake RPA provides both an unattended and attended bot offering to automate the transfer of data from paper or electronic documents into an organization's line of business system. These bots are used to automate processes such as accounts payable, employee onboarding, medical record creation, and customer management.

Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake, said, "We're honored to be named among the top 10 RPA companies. KnowledgeLake RPA is a game-changer when it comes to helping organizations improve productivity and streamline their processes. We are committed to listening to customers and continuously innovating around RPA to help these organizations aggressively solve their content management problems."

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake provides content management solutions that help busy organizations intelligently automate their most important document processes. Since 1999, we've created award-winning, Microsoft-centric solutions that have helped thousands of companies around the world focus on their mission rather than their mission-critical documents. As a four-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, we enable the Microsoft partner ecosystem with tools to extend the value of Microsoft's business-critical technologies for the benefit of all Microsoft customers. 

Marketing Contacts:

Yeni Hoo | yeni.hoo@knowledgelake.com

Tori Cameron | tori.cameron@knowledgelake.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowledgelake-named-in-top-10-rpa-companies-by-insights-success-300975707.html

SOURCE KnowledgeLake

