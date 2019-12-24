24.12.2019 01:45:00

KnowledgeLake CEO and Founder, Ron Cameron, Elected to the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake CEO and founder, Ron Cameron, has been elected to the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) Board of Directors. The AIIM Board of Directors is an elected council of information management industry practitioners and solution providers who establish strategic direction and set policies for the association. AIIM's mission is to help organizations solve their information-driven business challenges – one that aligns well with KnowledgeLake's mission to help busy organizations intelligently automate their most important document processes.

KnowledgeLake brings 20 years of experience in the information management industry to AIIM: The company has helped thousands of customers in 34 countries save money and streamline their content processing with their innovative document management solutions and automated document classification powered by machine learning and data capture in the cloud to improve accuracy and performance. Robotic Process Automation (RPA), workflow, and a content repository based on Microsoft Azure are also included in their offerings.

"AIIM is a trusted, invaluable resource in the information management space and it's so exciting to be part of the community during a time of great innovation – including advancements in AI and knowledge management with Microsoft's Project Cortex. I'm honored to be elected to the AIIM Board of Directors," said Ron Cameron.

About KnowledgeLake
KnowledgeLake provides content management solutions that help busy organizations intelligently automate their most important document processes. Since 1999, they've created award-winning, Microsoft-centric solutions that have helped thousands of companies around the world focus on their mission rather than their mission-critical documents. As a four-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, they enable the Microsoft partner ecosystem with tools to extend the value of Microsoft's business-critical technologies for the benefit of all Microsoft customers.

Marketing Contact:

Yeni Hoo | yeni.hoo@knowledgelake.com

Tori Cameron | tori.cameron@knowledgelake.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowledgelake-ceo-and-founder-ron-cameron-elected-to-the-association-for-intelligent-information-management-aiim-board-of-directors-300979123.html

SOURCE KnowledgeLake

