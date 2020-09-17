17.09.2020 02:00:00

KnowledgeHut Singapore Obtains Course Mapping Approval Under IMDA CITREP+ Funding Programme

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeHut announced that the following courses have been endorsed by the Critical Infocomm Technology Resource Programme Plus (CITREP+) under the IMDA's TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative in Singapore. 

  • Python for Data Science 
  • Data Science Foundation 
  • Data Science Using Python 
  • Machine Learning Using Python 
  • Web Development Using Java Script 
  • Web Development Using React 
  • Web Development Using Angular 

KnowledgeHut is an outcome-driven global ed-tech company with a mission to bridge the technology skills gap. Enabling organizations and professionals across industries and sectors develop in-demand skills of the future through an innovative immersive learning experience, KnowledgeHut offers a wide range of CITREP+ approved ed-tech courses. 

Through this recognition by IMDA, learners who are Singapore citizens and permanent residents can get trained through KnowledgeHut and receive funding up to 90% of the course fees under the Critical Infocomm Technology Resource Programme Plus (CITREP+) as a part of TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA), a programme which supports local professionals and working professionals to continuously reskill and stay abreast of the latest in-demand technical skills, to remain valued and competitive in Singapore.  

"KnowledgeHut's courses are carefully designed to provide learners with in-demand expertise to stay relevant and competitive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. The skills in the framework support emerging technologies such as progressive web development, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. The CITREP+ program is a great opportunity for eligible Singaporeans and PRs, and companies to upskill eligible employees. We look forward to many such fruitful collaborations with IMDA in the future." says Subramanyam Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Director at KnowledgeHut.  

CITREP+ supports the ICT workforce in keeping pace with technology shifts through the continuous and proactive training of technical skill sets, to remain relevant and productive. Since April 2016, IMDA has expanded to support entry-level professionals to build specialized ICT skills through broad-based training courses and certifications. Our training materials are practical based and are developed by highly experienced industry experts approved by IMDA. With its recent foray into offering outcome-driven immersive learning experiences, KnowledgeHut is on a path of continuous evolution to provide the best learning outcomes.  

Dr. Xavier Gopi, Director of Global Academia at KnowledgeHut shared, "The Company attributes its growth to professionals with a strong will to create progress through technology and dedicated to constantly upskill themselves. As a KnowledgeHut learner, they will be given the opportunity to maximize their professional, as well as personal development through a wide range of CITREP+ approved programmes equipping them with the skills to stay ahead of the ever-growing demands of the Industry 4.0 revolution. We wish them every success in their learning journey with us." 

About TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative  

TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) is a SkillsFuture initiative driven by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and in partnership with strategic partners such as Workforce Singapore (WSG) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), as well as collaboration with industry partners and hiring employers. TeSA offers various programmes to support current information and communications technology (ICT) professionals and non-ICT professionals to upgrade and acquire new skills and domain knowledge that are in demand and to stay competitive and meet the challenges of a fast-moving digital landscape.  

About KnowledgeHut:

KnowledgeHut is a global ed-tech company founded in 2011, helping organizations and professionals unlock productive excellence through immersive learning methods.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275659/KnowledgeHut_Logo.jpg

Media contacts:
Ms. Uma Thamichelvan
uma.thamichelvan@knowledgehut.com.sg

 

