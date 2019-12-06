06.12.2019 19:43:00

Knowledge Summit 2019: MBRF Unveils Findings of 'Future of Knowledge: A Foresight Report'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) revealed findings from its Future of Knowledge: A Foresight Report to audiences attending the Knowledge Summit 2019 in Dubai.

The Report was compiled by MBRF and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as part of the Arab Knowledge Project, and in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to be an extension of the Global Knowledge Index.

Moderated by Lynn Chouman, News Editor at LinkedIn, the session featured Laurent Probst, Partner at PwC Luxembourg and Global Network leader of the Regional Innovation Ecosystem; and Jan Sturesson, Strategic advisor, international public speaker, and Founder of RESTING – Advice from the Future.

"Knowledge is not just about being developed, it is about being stored and eventually used. It is a complex ecosystem of issues and demands, creators and innovators, enablers and facilitators, and cultivators and users," said Jan Sturesson, noting that unlike the traditional economy, which peaks and eventually decreases in value and revenues over time, the knowledge economy continues to grow exponentially.

"Knowledge today is overmanaged but under led," he added, describing that as 'yesterday's position', where the approach to knowledge focused on quantity and volume of knowledge and data, today's approach focuses on quality of knowledge and real-time analysis via social media.

Laurent Probst presented the Future of Knowledge: A Foresight Report, revealing that it covered 40 countries, assessing five future fields of knowledge: Biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Future Skills. The report sought to measure the level of awareness among populations of participating countries regarding the five fields.

Singapore, Mexico, and Luxembourg took the first three spots on the Global Technology Awareness Index. For AI Awareness, meanwhile, Luxembourg came first, followed by Mexico and Singapore, whereas the UAE ranked 9th for AI, leading the Arab region. Luxembourg, Mexico, and Singapore also took the first three spots for Cybersecurity Awareness.

Mexico came first for Biotechnology Awareness, followed by Switzerland and the UK, meanwhile, Singapore led the way on Blockchain Awareness, establishing itself as a global centre for the technology. Second and third spots went to Malaysia and Mexico. As for awareness of future skills, the top three countries were Turkey, Bangladesh, and Finland.

Media Contact:
Media Observer
+97144054133
230551@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowledge-summit-2019-mbrf-unveils-findings-of-future-of-knowledge-a-foresight-report-300970771.html

SOURCE Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:33
Gute US-Arbeitsmarktdaten könnten Gold unter Druck setzen
10:01
Vontobel: derimail - Autocallable BRC mit nur einem Basiswert
09:51
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
08:48
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
07:09
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrendkanal bestätigt / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend bestätigt
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Glencore-Aktie unter Druck: Britische Aufsicht untersucht Bestechungsverdacht
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhöht das Volumen zum Bond-Rückkaufprogramm
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Experte warnt vor Apple-Aktie: Steht die Hälfte des Apple-Geschäfts auf der Kippe?
Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Julius Bär-Aktie legt trotzdem zu: Zürcher Obergericht entscheidet im Streit um DDR-Vermögen nun gegen Julius Bär
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Langfristiges Wachstum durch Pipeline - Vorteile durch Transformation
Medacta-Aktie stürzt ab: Medacta rechnet für 2019 mit einem weniger starken Wachstum
Wall Street zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;