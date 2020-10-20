US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
20.10.2020 00:08:00

Knowledge Finance to Offer Higher Education Repayment Assistance

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Income Share Agreement (ISA) providers and private student loan originators now have a partner in Knowledge Finance, who is offering world-class servicing expertise to students, borrowers, graduates, program originators, investors, and colleges, universities, and educational institutions.  As a Not-for-Profit, Knowledge Finance can focus on their partners and customers – their stakeholders – so that all needs are understood, met and exceeded where possible.

"To fully leverage our seasoned, refined, and customizable skill-sets, along with our infrastructure, and talent, MOHELA created Knowledge Finance to provide a more focused and intentional approach to supporting our customers," said Ginny Burns, Executive Director and CEO of Knowledge Finance. "Our servicing and service levels have evolved over the past 35 years, to meet and exceed the ever-changing needs and expectations of students, borrowers, originators, investors, as well as schools and regulators. Knowledge Finance is now poised to bring this knowledgeable, reliable, and expert approach to market."

Knowledge Finance enters the servicing marketplace with a proven track record in compliance with federal, state, investor and rating agency expectations, providing confidence that programs are being serviced with proper attention and documentation.  In addition, Knowledge Finance is constantly aware of the customer experience so that the repayment process and administrative support functions are offered in the manner the student, graduate or borrower needs, when they need it.

Knowledge Finance is committed to ensuring that students and families are able to not only afford and access a higher education, but that they are able to easily manage their financial obligations after they leave school.

Knowledge Finance is dedicated to providing world-class customer service while easing the burden of managing the financing associated with a higher education. One of the largest servicers in private student loan servicing and the ISA space, Knowledge Finance brings a structured, reliable, responsive and customer centered approach to servicing in order to support the needs of the students, families, schools, originators and investors we serve.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowledge-finance-to-offer-higher-education-repayment-assistance-301155236.html

SOURCE Knowledge Finance

Für den heimischen Markt sowie den deutschen Leitindex ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts. US-Anleger hielten sich am Montag zurück. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

