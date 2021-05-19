SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0980 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’873 0.2%  Bitcoin 35’530 -7.9%  Dollar 0.8971 -0.1%  Öl 68.1 -0.8% 
Anoto Group AB Registered Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.05.2021 08:00:00

Knowledge AI signs a two-year distribution agreement worth a minimum sales target of USD 6 million in Saudi Arabia

Anoto Group AB Registered
0.85 SEK 0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Anoto Group AB ("Anoto” or the "Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc ("Knowledge AI”) has entered into a distribution agreement for its KAIT software platform with El Ajou Group Trading Company ("El Ajou Group”) in Saudi Arabia. El Ajou Group will be responsible for the distribution of KAIT software in Saudi Arabia and have agreed to a minimum sales target of USD 6 million over the next two years.

"El Ajou Group Trading Company was established in 1958, as the trading arm of the prestigious Abdul Ghani El-Ajou & Sons Holding Trading Co., Ltd. It is among the top 100 companies in the Saudi market, which is the largest market in the Middle East. Therefore, we are very pleased to enter into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with one of the strongest players in the market. It is important to note that Knowledge AI has a SaaS (Software as a Service) business model which generates recurring annual revenue (ARR). On top of pen (hardware) revenue, we will be generating annual software revenue as our typical contract term is three years,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI.

For further information, please contact:

Perry Ha, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 19, 2021 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anoto Group AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

18.05.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Inflationsängste und Zinsfantasie - bleibt Gold gefragt?
18.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
18.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
18.05.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
18.05.21 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Trotz jüngstem Abwärtstrend: Tesla-Aktie könnte Fahrt in Richtung 1'000 US-Dollar aufnehmen
AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Kombinierte Impfung von AstraZeneca und BioNTech ist hochwirksam
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Per SPAC an die NASDAQ: Schweizer Biotech-Startup Roivant strebt an die Börse
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte legen schlussendlich zu
Amazon-Aktie in Rot: Amazon streckt wohl Fühler nach MGM-Filmstudios aus - Deutsches Kartellamt mit Verfahren gegen Amazon
Sonova-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Sonova kommt mit Schwung aus der Pandemie
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit