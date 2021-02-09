SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’386 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’831 1.1%  Bitcoin 40’246 15.0%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 60.7 1.8% 
09.02.2021 02:04:00

Knowify Signs Partnership Agreement with United Electric Supply

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowify, LLC, ("Knowify") a leader in construction business management software, announced today that it has signed a reseller partnership agreement with United Electric Supply Co. ("United"), a major electrical supplier for the building and industrial trades with locations throughout Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. Under the terms of the agreement, United and Knowify will work together to introduce electrical contractors to Knowify's best-in-class SaaS solution. Knowify will also work with United to build a new integration enabling United customers to manage their purchasing from United directly through the Knowify platform.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with United Electric," said Marc Visent, Knowify's CEO. "Their focus on doing whatever they can to make their customers more successful aligns perfectly with our mission at Knowify. I look forward to working together to help electrical contractors bring the administrative side of their business into the modern era."

Electrical contractors with United Electric Supply accounts are encouraged to reach out to United or Knowify to learn more about the opportunities available to them under the partnership.

About Knowify
Founded in 2013, Knowify offers modern, web-based tools to help specialty contractors and residential general contractors run their businesses better. Knowify covers all aspects of administering a contracting business, from contract and change order management to scheduling, time tracking, invoicing, and more. Knowify also features the most extensive integration with Inuit's QuickBooks accounting platform, and is the top-rated construction solution on Intuit's Apps.com.

About United Electric Supply
United Electric Supply Co. Inc. is a nationally recognized, 100% employee-owned company that is a major supplier of electrical products and solutions for the construction and industrial markets. They offer a full range of electrical products and services with concentrations in industrial automation, lighting, wire/cable/conduit, distribution and control, data communications, electro-mechanical, solar and energy solutions. With over 300 employees, United is headquartered in New Castle, Delaware with locations throughout Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. For more information, contact United Electric Supply at 1-800-322-3374 or visit www.unitedelectric.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowify-signs-partnership-agreement-with-united-electric-supply-301224400.html

SOURCE Knowify

