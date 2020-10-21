SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0726 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’907 0.1%  Dollar 0.9069 0.0%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

21.10.2020 06:00:00

KnowBe4 Takes on Middle East Region With New Office in Dubai

Three new staff members hired; two in sales and one in sales support

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has opened a new office for the Middle East region in Dubai. 

"Cybersecurity attacks and breaches are increasing across the Middle East," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "With the opening of the new office in Dubai, KnowBe4 aims to help better equip cybersecurity professionals across the Middle East with international, diverse security awareness training and simulated phishing to help protect their organizations. We're excited to expand our international presence and have a greater impact on users in the Middle East." 

KnowBe4 welcomes three new hires that will now join the Dubai team at its new office location. Each new employee brings a unique set of skills, and this group includes one enterprise sales representative, one channel account manager and one senior sales support specialist.   

With the addition of a Dubai office, KnowBe4 now has offices in 10 different countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino
Public Relations Officer
KnowBe4
amandat@knowbe4.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588691/KB4_Logo.jpg

 

