Know Thyself - New Study Looks At The Benefits Of Self-Awareness in Difficult Times

MONTREAL, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In times of crisis, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, practicing self-awareness and mindfulness may appear to be a frivolous luxury. The world's focus is on practical matters - on self-isolation, social distancing, surviving, planning, and preparing, and trying to find some sense of stability and control in chaos. However, it's during these times that "self-awareness" is crucial, according to the mental health researchers at Queendom.com. Self-aware people are more skilled at regulating their emotions, more conscious of their priorities and values, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. To have such a deep connection to self is powerful, especially during times when people's thoughts, emotions, and behaviors are more likely to be clouded by panic and fear.

Analyzing data from 12,259 people who took the Emotional Intelligence Test, Queendom researchers focused their analysis on two distinct groups: People who are very self-aware, and those who are not. The comparison revealed a number of noteworthy differences (scores range from 0 to 100):

SELF-AWARE PEOPLE ARE:

> More resilient (score of 90 vs. 53).

> Less likely to engage in unhealthy rumination (score of 26 vs. 62 for non-self-aware people)

> Optimistic and hopeful (score of 86 vs. 45)

> Good at identifying what they are feeling, and why (score of 88 vs. 43 for non-self-aware people)

> Good at regulating negative emotions (score of 77 vs. 41)

> At ease dealing with emotional situations or people (score of 78 vs. 43)

> Fairly comfortable expressing their feelings (score of 71 vs. 37)

> Able to empathize with other people's feelings (score of 80 vs. 70)

> Able to adapt to different social situations with ease (score of 88 vs. 48)

> Good at resolving conflict (score of 83 vs. 55), and know how to pick their battles (score of 79 vs. 58)

> Fairly assertive (score of 76 vs. 42)

> Highly self-motivated (score of 84 vs. 45)

> Goal-achievers (score of 79 vs. 41)

> Always striving for self-improvement (score of 91 vs. 61)

> Fully aware of their values, and willing to stand by their convictions (score of 90 vs. 58)

> Fully aware of what makes them special. They have a strong sense of self-respect, self-worth, and self-love (score of 90 vs. 58)

> Content with what they have achieved, and with their life in general (score of 82 vs. 45).

> Less likely to seek out other people's approval or validation (score of 21 vs. 52 for non-self-aware people).

"As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, staying in touch with your inner world is just as important as staying connected - at a safe distance - to the outer world," explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests, the parent company of Queendom. "This is particularly true as we all cope with the need to self-isolate. However, it's also a golden opportunity to reconnect with yourself. We all tend to adopt beliefs, values, ideas, and preferences without really taking the time to ask ourselves if it's a true representation of who we are and what we want. This is what leads to dissatisfaction. A lot of people pursue life goals - a career, marriage, a family - without really asking themselves if they are doing it because it's what they desire, or because they think it's what their parents/culture/society want. Then they wonder why, after achieving all their aspirations, they still feel like something is missing."

"Self-awareness is your greatest power. It's the doorway to your truths. When you take the time to ask yourself what you want, to analyze your feelings, and to consult your gut instinct, you gain access to this inner world. Every feeling you experience, every desire that wells up in you, and every nudge from your intuition is a message, and that message will either be, 'Yes, this feels right, keep going!' or 'No, this isn't working out, this is not what I want'. During this time of social distancing and self-isolation, take the time to engage in some introspection. Re-think your priorities, goals, and desires. The answer to what will make you feel happy and most fulfilled lies within you."

Want to assess your EQ? Check out the Emotional Intelligence Test at https://www.queendom.com/tests/access_page/index.htm?idRegTest=3978

Professional users, such as HR managers, coaches, and therapists, can request a free demo for this or other assessments from ARCH Profile's extensive battery: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/testdrive_gen_1

To learn more about psychological testing, download this free eBook: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/personality-tests-in-hr

About PsychTests AIM Inc.

PsychTests AIM Inc. originally appeared on the internet scene in 1996. Since its inception, it has become a pre-eminent provider of psychological assessment products and services to human resource personnel, therapists, academics, researchers and a host of other professionals around the world. PsychTests AIM Inc. staff is comprised of a dedicated team of psychologists, test developers, researchers, statisticians, writers, and artificial intelligence experts (see ARCHProfile.com). The company's research division, Plumeus Inc., is supported in part by Research and Development Tax Credit awarded by Industry Canada.

SOURCE PsychTests AIM Inc.