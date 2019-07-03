Knoodle Taps Superstar Brander for Chief Creative Partner

PHOENIX, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move that's sure to turn heads in the Phoenix market, internationally known creative talent John Meyer will be joining Phoenix-based knoodle. Founded in 1999 by CEO Rosaria Cain, knoodle is a 13-person ad agency best known for work in the residential and commercial real estate sectors. Among a long list of other nationally recognized names, Meyer has worked with mega brands Apple, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Levi's, Absolut, Pom Wonderful, TD Ameritrade and Virgin.

CEO of knoodle, Rosaria Cain, is beaming about the new addition to her team and the long term prospects for the partnership with Meyer, which she sees as paying immediate dividends. "This is such a big win for knoodle and our clients. John's fresh approach to our creative is going to add a WOW factor to the incredible work we do on a daily basis," said Cain. "John's talents will certainly allow knoodle to target and win business that we haven't been able to reach in the 20 years that we've been operating in Phoenix. It's really a game changer for us, both in this market and beyond" Cain continued.

Meyer will join knoodle as Chief Creative Officer and Partner, bringing with him a wealth of experience including executive leadership roles with Deutsch TBWA, DDB, FCB, Hill Holliday, Y&R, Hal Riney and Publicis. "I was looking to make a move into the Phoenix market because it's really growing by leaps and bounds. I found the perfect fit with knoodle," said Meyer. "We are just at the beginning stages, but I'm already seeing the potential for knoodle and our clients to reach greater heights."

Meyer's work has been featured in Communication Arts, Shoot, Ad Age, Adweek, Brandweek, The New York Times and Print Magazine. In addition to appearing in an episode of AMC's reality series about ad agencies called "The Pitch," Meyer has been recognized by The One Show, Ad Critic, Print Design, Communication Arts, The Webby's and The Clios. He has also served as an adjunct branding professor at the University of Arizona.

Meyer immediately brings Southern California's (Sharky's Woodfired Mexican Grill) and RA Beverage Co from Stockholm to the knoodle portfolio of clients.

About knoodle

Celebrating 20 years in business! Based in Phoenix, Ariz., knoodle is a full-service boutique agency specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, digital media, social media and interactive services. The current and ongoing clients at knoodle include Fulton Homes, Grande Vita, Arizona Federal Credit Union, Architerra Homes, Prestige Cleaners and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.

