22.10.2025 23:01:28

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.86 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $30.46 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.28 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $1.927 billion from $1.876 billion last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.86 Mln. vs. $30.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.927 Bln vs. $1.876 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.34 to $0.40

