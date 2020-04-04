04.04.2020 01:00:00

Knight Family Chiropractic Releases Statement on Recent COVID-19 Events

DENISON, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dear KFC Patient Family:

While the news is dominated by Coronavirus or COVID-19, we wanted to personally reach out to let you know the enhanced protocols our team is taking to ensure your safety and wellbeing.

Knight Family Chiropractic is closely monitoring the guidance of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and local agencies regarding the spread of the virus and recommended precautions. Our focus is to ensure we meet patient's needs while doing our part to keep you, our employees, and our community safe.

Here's what we have already begun doing:

  • We enhanced the frequency and techniques used to clean our tables and all common areas.
  • We are also cleaning our facilities frequently with recommended sanitizing products daily.
  • In addition, we are taking steps to ensure the welfare of our employees. This includes instructing employees to take appropriate precautions with their physicians if they exhibit symptoms. We are also urging all employees to be vigilant about frequent hand washing and gelling.

We look forward to continuing to serve you, and want you to be assured that we are doing everything we can to promote a safe and secure environment.

Dr. Ryan Knight

 

SOURCE Knight Family Chiropractic

