+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019 04:20:00

Kneron Wins Public Bank of Taiwan's Adoption of Edge AI Facial Recognition Solution

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kneron, a leading on-device edge artificial intelligence (AI) company based in San Diego, announced that its Facial Recognition Solution has been adopted by Public Bank of Taiwan for its door security and attendance management systems through Kneron's partnership with TUNG-I Information Service (TIIS).

East Asia has been at the cutting edge of adopting facial recognition security services for use cases including security systems, payment services, public transportation, and travel & hospitality services. Public Bank of Taiwan is looking to add facial recognition security to its services, starting with its own internal security systems.

Along with new security technologies and applications comes new ways to attack these new systems. For facial recognition security services, the most direct way is to deceive the camera's computer vision through visual copies of the owner's face. This can come in the form of 2D photos, video images or even 3D masks that all attempt to fool the software that is processing the facial recognition security.

Kneron's facial recognition solution achieves an accuracy rate of 99.95% and was chosen due to its industry-leading lightweight accuracy, anti-fraud detection capability, and its visual recognition speed of under 100 milliseconds.

This successful case with TIIS, a systems integration partner, to utilize their technology with Public Bank of Taiwan is just one successful example of Kneron's growth in the area of facial recognition security systems tailored for security and payment systems.

According to the project leader of Public Bank of Taiwan, "We are very impressed with Kneron's Facial Recognition edge AI solution for door security and attendance management applications. Its high accuracy and fast response times lower our operational expense, raises our administrative efficiency and provides higher security to our organization."

Albert Liu, Kneron Founder and CEO stated, "We are excited to have a major financial institution validate what we've been working towards, and that is enabling secure on-device edge AI solutions everywhere. This is just the beginning as we continue to prove the flexibility of our technology through more upcoming market-ready products launching with our solutions in them."

Editor's Notes

For more information about Kneron, please visit their LinkedIn page or their website.

About Kneron

Kneron, established in San Diego in 2015, is a leading provider of edge AI solutions. It is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware solutions for the smart home, smart surveillance, smartphones, robots, drones, and various IoT devices. Their corporate mission is to enable AI everywhere through simplifying and making affordable the adoption of on-device AI. Kneron's investors include Horizons Ventures, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, CDIB, Himax Technologies, Inc, Qualcomm, Thundersoft, Sequoia Capital, and CYZONE.

For more information about Kneron, please visit: http://www.kneron.com/about.php.

SOURCE Kneron

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
Sonntagstrend: Union legt leicht zu - Grüne und SPD unverändert
Überlebenskampf von Thomas Cook spitzt sich zu
Deutsche zweifeln laut Umfrage an Wirksamkeit des Klimapakets
Boeing entschädigt Icelandair wegen 737-Max-Flugverbot
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB