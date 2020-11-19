SMI 10’476 -0.8%  SPI 12’996 -0.7%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’051 -1.1%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’443 -1.1%  Gold 1’859 -0.8%  Bitcoin 15’980 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9135 0.2%  Öl 43.9 -0.5% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
19.11.2020 11:26:00

Kneat Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Financial Results

LIMERICK, Ireland, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat"), announces that the Company will release its Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after TSX market close on Tuesday 24 November, 2020. 

kneat.com, inc. (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)

Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer and Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A for sell side analysts via webcast on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at 09:00 EST (15:00 GMT).

Interested parties can register for the live webcast via the following link:

https://bit.ly/2IzzCxt

Or, attend via teleconference

Ireland +353 15 360 755
Canada +1 (647) 497-9385
United States +1 (562) 247-8421
United Kingdom +44 330 221 9922

The Third Quarter Financial Results will be available from the Financial Information section of the Investors page on the Kneat Solutions website, at: https://kneat.com/investors/  

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform ("Kneat Gx"). Multiple business processes can be configured on Kneat Gx from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects, and processes world-wide. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 931.20
1.00 %
Lonza Grp 579.40
-0.10 %
Novartis 78.49
-0.38 %
Givaudan 3’631.00
-0.38 %
Nestle 104.38
-0.55 %
Zurich Insur Gr 367.20
-1.63 %
Swiss Life Hldg 398.30
-1.68 %
Swiss Re 81.48
-1.90 %
LafargeHolcim 46.35
-1.95 %
ABB 24.62
-2.73 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:10
Schweizer Börse weiter auf Richtungssuche
18.11.20
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Lonza investiert für Moderna-Auftrag 80 bis 90 Millionen Franken in Produktion - Lonza-Aktie trotzt Gesamtmarkt
US-Flugaufsicht hebt Startverbot für Boeings Unglücksjet 737 Max auf - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Analysten: Bewertung von Ant Financial könnte sich nach verschobenem IPO halbieren
Bitcoin-Bestände der Miner sinken - was das für den Bitcoin-Kurs bedeutet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost von Gewinnmitnahmen geprägt
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kommt es zu Kursverlusten. Für die asiatischen Indizes geht es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit