25.07.2019 21:22:00

KMWorld Selects Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite as Trend-Setting Product of 2019

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KMWorld just announced its selection of trend-setting products in 2019, including Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite. The list includes products that are targeted at helping organizations achieve digital transformation and knowledge management objectives. 

Accusoft provides content and imaging solutions that solve document lifecycle complexities. Our patented technology provides document viewing, advanced search, image compression, conversion, barcode recognition, OCR, and other image processing tools to use in application and web development.

Each year KMWorld releases a list of key products that are noteworthy and groundbreaking. KMWorld's Trend-Setting Products of 2019 aims to list radical innovations as well as include continuous product evolutions from a variety of different companies in the industry. Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite made the 2019 cut.

PrizmDoc Suite is a collection of RESTful APIs and UI components that enables software engineers to add document viewing, editing, processing, and conversion into applications with ease. Using the PrizmDoc Suite, software engineers can shorten development cycles and unleash the power of Accusoft's proprietary code to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter.

Accusoft's PrizmDoc Viewer, a part of the new suite grouping, is not new to the KMWorld Trend-Setting Products list. The product has been featured for over five years for its innovative improvements throughout time. To learn more about Accusoft's PrizmDoc Suite, now including PrizmDoc Editor, please visit accusoft.com/prizmdoc-suite. 

About Accusoft: 

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com

CONTACT:                                                                                                 
Megan Brooks                                                                                             
VP of Marketing
4001 N Riverside Drive
Tampa, Florida 33603
+1 (813) 875-7575
marketing@accusoft.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kmworld-selects-accusofts-prizmdoc-suite-as-trend-setting-product-of-2019-300891217.html

SOURCE Accusoft

