Klövern acquires a property in Copenhagen for DKK 1,420 million

Klövern has signed a contract to acquire a property on Kalvebod Brygge in the central part of Copenhagen for an underlying property value of DKK 1,420 million, corresponding to around SEK 1,984 million. The building, which is currently undergoing a total refurbishment, will encompass a lettable area of approximately 31,700 sq.m. of very high standard. The property is fully let to three well-known tenants; Kammeradvokaten, Rigsarkivet and DSB. The rental value amounts to DKK 62 million, corresponding to around SEK 87 million, and the average remaining contract period from the date of moving in amounts to 8.7 years.

Transfer of possession of the property will be after the refurbishment is completed and is estimated to be in April 2021. The acquisition is intended to be primarily financed with bank loans.

”We look forward to welcoming our new tenants to modern and flexible offices in a very central location. This acquisition complements our portfolio in Copenhagen in a fantastic way”, says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.

