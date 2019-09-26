|
26.09.2019 03:30:00
KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' exhibition in Jakarta on 5 and 7 October, 2019
JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday 7 October 2019, KLM will become the world's first airline still operating under its original name to mark its 100th anniversary. KLM has reached this auspicious milestone because it is committed to seizing opportunities, accepting challenges, connecting with partners and embracing technology.
Jakarta was KLM's first intercontinental destination when on 24 November 1924 a Fokker F-VII arrived in Jakarta after a 55-day journey. KLM started scheduled flights to Jakarta from 1930, and up until World War II this was the longest scheduled flight connection in the world.
KLM is widely recognised as a pioneer in the aviation industry and in its centennial year is not only looking back in celebration but looking forward with confidence to the future.
At the two-day 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' Exhibition KLM aims to inspire with stories of the past and share innovations for the future of aviation.
The 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' exhibition will display:
- A time capsule tunnel showing KLM's rich history in a timeline. It will include the fascinating story of KLM's first intercontinental flight from Amsterdam to Indonesia in 1924.
- Many creative exhibits that showcase KLM's focus on digital innovations and commitment to contributing to a sustainable future.
- The collection of KLM's Delft Blue Miniature Houses. The houses represent some of the traditional Dutch houses which can be found along the canals in Amsterdam and other historic towns in the Netherlands.
Wouter Gregorowitsch, Country Manager Air France KLM Indonesia said: "The 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future' exhibition gives visitors a unique insight into KLM's history and future and its pioneering role in the aviation industry. Indonesia is a special destination in KLM's large network as it is our oldest intercontinental destination."
Wouter continued: "KLM started flying to Indonesia only 5 years after it was established and from 1930 started scheduled passenger flights between the Netherlands and Indonesia. I am proud to quote KLM's founder Dr. Albert Plesman 'the Oceans of the air connects us all' something which we have already done for so long between Indonesia and the world."
"Our anniversary is also a moment to look ahead to the next century, because we want to set the standard for tomorrow's aviation. We want to keep connecting the world, but with attention to our surroundings. The exhibition will therefore also focus on KLM's efforts to make its product more sustainable. I hope visitors will enjoy their experience at 'KLM 100 years - Celebrate the Future exhibition," added Wouter.
KLM 100 Years - Celebrating the Future exhibition is open to the public on:
- Saturday, 5 October 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, 7 October 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: Erasmus Huis, Pusat Kebudayaan Belanda, Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said Kav S-3, Jakarta Selatan
For more information and inspiration please visit the KLM 100 site, https://klm100.com/en
About KLM Indonesia
KLM offers daily direct flights between Jakarta and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with a stop in Kuala Lumpur and daily flights between Denpasar and Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport with a stop in Singapore.
Summer schedule: till 27 October 2019
JAKARTA - AMSTERDAM (with a stop in Kuala Lumpur)
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL810
JKT
AMS
18:40
06:00+1
KL809
AMS
JKT
20:50
17:25+1
JAKARTA - KUALA LUMPUR
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL810
JKT
KUL
18:40
21:55
KL809
KUL
JKT
16:20
17:25
Winter schedule: 28 October 2019 - 28 March 2020
JAKARTA - AMSTERDAM
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL810
JKT
AMS
19:25
05:55+1
KL809
AMS
JKT
20:50
18:10+1
JAKARTA - KUALA LUMPUR
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL809
JKT
KUL
19:25
22:30
KL809
KUL
JKT
17:05
18:10
Summer schedule: till 27 October 2019
DENPASAR - AMSTERDAM
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL836
DPS
AMS
20:35
07:35+1
KL835
AMS
DPS
21:00
19:25+1
DENPASAR - SINGAPORE
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL836
DPS
SIN
20:35
23:15
KL835
SIN
DPS
16:50
19:25
Winter schedule: 28 October 2019 – 28 March 2020
DENPASAR - AMSTERDAM
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL836
DPS
AMS
21:30
07:55+1
KL835
AMS
DPS
21:05
20:20+1
DENPASAR - SINGAPORE
Flight number
From
To
Departure
Arrival
KL836
DPS
SIN
21:30
00:05+1
KL835
SIN
DPS
17:35
20:20
The daily flights are operated by Boeing B777-300ER aircraft with 34 seats in Business Class and 374 seats in Economy Class.
SOURCE KLM
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Mittwoch die Bären. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte rundweg rote Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}