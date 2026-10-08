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08.10.2026 08:57:13
KlimaStaR Milk draws positive conclusions and lays the foundation for the future
|
Emmi Management AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability/Partnership
Lucerne, 8 October 2026 – Further progress has been made four years after the launch of the “KlimaStaR Milk” resource project. The participating dairy farms reduced their reliance on concentrate feed and increasingly made use of by-products from food production. Animal feed that is in direct competition with human nutrition is being used less. As a result, resources are used more efficiently whilst the environmental impact is simultaneously reduced. The project findings can now pave the way for implementation across the entire Swiss dairy sector.
KlimaStaR Milk is a cross-industry initiative launched by Emmi, Nestlé, aaremilch, ZMP and AgroCleanTech in 2022 with the support of the Swiss Federal Office for Agriculture. The project to promote climate protection, adaptation to local conditions and resource efficiency in milk production aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and competition for feed-food and land by 20% in both cases by 2027. At the end of 2025, 219 dairy farms with an annual production of around 73 million kilograms of milk took part.
The results of the project’s fourth year validate the path taken. Farms are increasingly relying on animal feed that does not compete with human nutrition, reducing feed-food competition by around 23% since the start of the project. The original target of 20% has thus already been exceeded. Competition for land also continued to decline and is now 15% below the baseline figure, a development that is clearly a step in the right direction. Today, farms produce more milk and animal protein in the same area or in one that is only slightly larger. Progress has been particularly marked at farms in the valley zone.
The positive results of the KlimaStaR Milk project are encouraging the industry to further expand its commitment to climate protection, adaptation to local conditions and resource efficiency in milk production. Based on the project findings, the industry organisation Milch (BOM) has developed a climate calculator that has been available to all milk producers in Switzerland since July 2026. This allows farms to calculate their greenhouse gas emissions as well as the feed-food competition of their milk production and to determine optimisation measures.
Download material and further information
Contacts
Emmi media: Leandra Aschwanden, Sustainability Communications Manager | media@emmi.com
About Emmi
The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emmi Management AG
|Landenbergstrasse 1
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@emmi.com
|Internet:
|www.emmi.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012829898
|Valor:
|1282989
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900Q53RBYJIVCMA08
|EQS News ID:
|2412238
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2412238 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Emmi AG
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08:57
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