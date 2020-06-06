06.06.2020 15:00:00

KLEAN/pak Helps Keep America Safe

VALPARAISO, Ind., June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now that American businesses and institutions are opening once again, there is an urgent need to help keep everyone safe. The new KLEAN/pak is a complete portable disinfecting system that helps municipal, commercial, and industrial users safely, effectively, and quickly disinfect all kinds of equipment by simply adding garden hoses, water, and dilutable liquid disinfectant to the system.

The KLEAN/pak is made in the USA by an expert in water flow equipment. Task Force Tips (TFT) has been manufacturing firefighting equipment to help save lives and protect property for over 50 years. The new, patent pending, TFT KLEAN/pak mass disinfection system continues that legacy of protection.

The KLEAN/pak works with hundreds of different disinfectants found on the EPA's List N of disinfectant products so you're not limited to one brand or type of disinfectant. It's simple to use with no special training or equipment needed, just add garden hoses. It's fast because it can last up to 5 hours without refilling cleaners and doesn't require batteries or engines to operate. It's safe using regular tap water as the primary ingredient to mix with solutions. Lastly, its patented and proven control valve system ensures the exact mix of disinfectant to water so everyone can be secure knowing the area is truly safe for use.

KLEAN/pak works on anything you'd clean with lots of water. Use it on Outdoor Restaurant Seating, Kids Play Places, Shopping Carts, Animal Boarding and Kennels, Building Walkways and Entrances, Garbage Collection, Common Shower Areas, Playgrounds, Parks Benches, Picnic Tables, Public Shelters, Stadiums, Delivery Trucks, Amusement Parks, Golf Carts or Boats.

For videos, literature, more information, or to buy now, go to http://www.klean-pak.com

KLEAN/pak Linked In Account

 

SOURCE KLEAN/pak

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza ernennt Roche-Manager Ruffieux zum neuen Konzernchef - Aktie schwächer
SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Trotz Corona-Pandemie: US-Arbeitslosenquote geht überraschend zurück
Lufthansa-Aktie trotz Indexrauswurf höher: Swiss-Mutter muss Platz im DAX freimachen
Elon Musk fordert Zerschlagung von Amazon - 'Monopole sind unrecht!' - Amazon-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Durchsuchungen bei DAX-Konzern Wirecard nach Bafin-Anzeige
Wieso der Euro zum Franken weiter nachgibt
Skandale als Chancen? Diese Konzerne haben grosse Krisen weggesteckt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB