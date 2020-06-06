KLEAN/pak Helps Keep America Safe

VALPARAISO, Ind., June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now that American businesses and institutions are opening once again, there is an urgent need to help keep everyone safe. The new KLEAN/pak is a complete portable disinfecting system that helps municipal, commercial, and industrial users safely, effectively, and quickly disinfect all kinds of equipment by simply adding garden hoses, water, and dilutable liquid disinfectant to the system.

The KLEAN/pak is made in the USA by an expert in water flow equipment. Task Force Tips (TFT) has been manufacturing firefighting equipment to help save lives and protect property for over 50 years. The new, patent pending, TFT KLEAN/pak mass disinfection system continues that legacy of protection.

The KLEAN/pak works with hundreds of different disinfectants found on the EPA's List N of disinfectant products so you're not limited to one brand or type of disinfectant. It's simple to use with no special training or equipment needed, just add garden hoses. It's fast because it can last up to 5 hours without refilling cleaners and doesn't require batteries or engines to operate. It's safe using regular tap water as the primary ingredient to mix with solutions. Lastly, its patented and proven control valve system ensures the exact mix of disinfectant to water so everyone can be secure knowing the area is truly safe for use.

KLEAN/pak works on anything you'd clean with lots of water. Use it on Outdoor Restaurant Seating, Kids Play Places, Shopping Carts, Animal Boarding and Kennels, Building Walkways and Entrances, Garbage Collection, Common Shower Areas, Playgrounds, Parks Benches, Picnic Tables, Public Shelters, Stadiums, Delivery Trucks, Amusement Parks, Golf Carts or Boats.

For videos, literature, more information, or to buy now, go to http://www.klean-pak.com

KLEAN/pak Linked In Account

SOURCE KLEAN/pak