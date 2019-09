Klaytn's Token KLAY to Be Listed on Upbit Indonesia

Klaytn, a public blockchain project of Korea's Internet giant, Kakao with over 50M active users

Klaytn's token KLAY listed on Upbit Indonesia and Upbit Singapore

SEOUL, South Korea and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain platform led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, announced that the official listing of its KLAY token will occur on Upbit Indonesia on Thursday the 26th.

Developed by Kakao's blockchain unit, Ground X, of South Korea, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform whose mainnet launched this past June. With a mission to trigger mass adoption of blockchain, Klaytn offers high performance and flexible scalability solutions for developers and businesses to smoothly operate BApps (Blockchain Applications) with large traffic. To this date, Klaytn has partnered with a total of 52 service partners, in various industry domains. More than a dozen of its partners have already launched blockchain services, while others are set to open later this year. Klaytn, together with Samsung, also recently released the KlaytnPhone, the blockchain variant of Samsung Electronics' latest flagship series Galaxy Note10. The phone is pre-loaded with Klaytn-powered applications and digital wallet, linked with Samsung Blockchain Keystore.

Klaytn has secured the first listing of its token KLAY on Upbit Indonesia. Supporting the trading of over 150 crypto assets, Upbit is the cryptocurrency exchange operated by South Korean fintech firm, Dunamu, with global exchanges in Singapore and Indonesia.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform, said, "This initial KLAY listing on Upbit marks a significant milestone." He added, "We expect more developers to join our Klaytn ecosystem, and together with our community, we look forward to becoming Asia's leading blockchain platform."

KLAY can only be transferred between Upbit Indonesia and Upbit Singapore wallets. For more information, visit the Upbit Indonesia homepage at https://id.upbit.com. The KLAY listing on Upbit Singapore will be announced later. Further details of the official transfer of KLAY on other exchanges will be announced only via the official Klaytn webpage at www.klaytn.com and social channels on Medium, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com/ )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

