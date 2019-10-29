Klaytn's token KLAY listed on Upbit Singapore

Klaytn is a public blockchain project of Korea's Internet giant, Kakao, with a mission to trigger mass adoption of blockchain

Klaytn's token KLAY first listed on Upbit Indonesia's Rupiah market last month

KLAY now available on both Upbit Singapore and Indonesia's BTC markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that its KLAY token is now listed on Upbit Singapore and Upbit Indonesia's BTC markets.

Developed by Kakao's blockchain unit, Ground X, of South Korea, Klaytn is a public blockchain platform whose mainnet launched this past June. With a mission to trigger mass adoption of blockchain, Klaytn offers high performance and flexible scalability solutions for developers and businesses to smoothly operate BApps (Blockchain Applications) with large traffic. To this date, Klaytn has partnered with a total of 56 service partners, in various industry domains. More than a dozen of its partners have already launched blockchain services, while others are set to open later this year.

Klaytn has secured the first listing of its token KLAY on Upbit Indonesia's Rupiah market last month on September 26. Supporting the trading of over 150 crypto assets, Upbit is the cryptocurrency exchange operated by South Korean fintech firm, Dunamu, with global exchanges in Singapore and Indonesia.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, who heads the development of the Klaytn platform, said, "With the introduction of KLAY on Upbit Singapore and Indonesia, we expect more developers to participate in the Klaytn platform." He added, "We will continue to expand our ecosystem to trigger mass adoption of blockchain experience for millions of users."

The KLAY transfer is currently available between Upbit Singapore and Upbit Indonesia wallets only. For more information, visit the Upbit Indonesia homepage at https://id.upbit.com and the Upbit Singapore homepage at https://sg.upbit.com . Further details of the official transfer of KLAY on other exchanges will be announced only via the official Klaytn webpage at www.klaytn.com and social channels on Medium, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com/ )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

