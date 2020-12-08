SMI 10’375 0.1%  SPI 12’900 0.1%  Dow 30’070 -0.5%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0788 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’530 -0.3%  Gold 1’861 1.2%  Bitcoin 17’041 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8910 0.0%  Öl 48.7 -0.8% 

08.12.2020 05:00:00

Klass.com Subsidiary LLC reports its shareholdings in Docebo Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES
AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Klass.com Subsidiary LLC ("Klass LLC") announced today that, as a result of the treasury issuance by Docebo Inc. (the "Issuer") of common shares in connection with the closing of its public offering, Klass LLC and its joint actors now own and control less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Prior to closing of the public offering, Klass LLC, together with its joint actors, beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 3,194,383 common shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 10.96%. After closing of the public offering, Klass LLC, together with its joint actors, continued to beneficially own and control an aggregate of 3,194,383 common shares, but such shares now represent a securityholding percentage of 9.80%.

Depending on various factors, Klass LLC may take such actions with respect to its investment in the Issuer as it deems appropriate including, without limitation, purchasing additional securities or other financial instruments related to the Issuer or selling some or all of the securities, engaging in hedging or similar transactions with respect to securities related to the Issuer and/or otherwise changing its intentions with respect to the purposes of its investment in the Issuer.

The Issuer's head office is located at 366 Adelaide St West, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1R7.

Klass LLC is a limited liability company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware. Its principal business is acting as a holding company for investments of Daniel Klass.

An early warning report will be electronically filed by Klass LLC with the applicable securities commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Klass.com Subsidiary LLC
c/o Klass Capital Corporation
2 Bloor Street West
Suite 3406
Toronto, Ontario M4W 3E2

SOURCE Klass.com Subsidiary LLC

