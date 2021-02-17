SMI 10’832 -0.7%  SPI 13’538 -0.6%  Dow 31’523 0.2%  DAX 13’987 -0.6%  Euro 1.0797 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’720 -0.2%  Gold 1’787 -0.5%  Bitcoin 46’120 5.0%  Dollar 0.8951 0.3%  Öl 64.0 0.6% 

17.02.2021 11:12:00

Klarna Teams up With Safello - Bringing Open Banking To Cryptocurrency Market

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service and Safello, Sweden's leading broker for cryptocurrencies, today announce a strategic partnership to bring Klarna Open Banking to Safello's award-winning brokerage platform for cryptocurrency trading. This partnership, which is Klarna's first entry into the cryptocurrency industry, marks a new era in financial innovation.

Since the launch of the EU Commission's Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) in 2018, the adoption and implementation of open banking have been fraught with unexpected challenges and technical hurdles. Klarna has built one of Europe's most scalable and proven open banking platforms with access to more than 5,000 banks in 18 countries across Europe.

In recent months, Safello has experienced increased growth, both in new users and transaction volume. As part of strengthening its leading position and continuing its commitment to offer the widest selection of seamless payment options, Safello today launches Klarna Open Banking. Starting today, Safello's more than 180,000 users will be able to directly purchase cryptocurrencies from their bank account, using Klarna's intuitive and secure payment solution.

"This is a match made in heaven. Klarna shares our vision of offering a superior user experience without compromising security and compliance. Besides, open banking is an exceptionally exciting area that will play a key role in our future plans," says Frank Schuil, CEO of Safello.

"For over 15 years, Klarna has developed a mature and secure financial ecosystem that opens up a range of opportunities for increased innovation and competition. Safello is a textbook example of consumer-centric innovators who can leverage the strength of our developer-friendly open banking infrastructure and we are very much looking forward to the partnership," says Philippe Rousseau, Senior Commercial Manager at Klarna.

For more information, please contact:
Frank Schuil, co-founder and CEO of Safello, +46 10 344 00 50, press@safello.com

Safello is an online cryptocurrency brokerage. Regulated as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish FSA), Safello offers a secure way to buy and sell crypto, in seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Partners integrate Safello's brokerage solution to their web and mobile applications. In 2015, Safello made international headlines, following a proof-of-concept partnership with Barclays, making it the world's first crypto player to partner up with a major bank to explore cryptocurrencies. Operational since 2013 in Sweden, Safello is driving crypto adoption for users, with a safe, efficient and user-friendly platform.

