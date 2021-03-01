SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0986 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’756 1.2%  Bitcoin 41’905 2.4%  Dollar 0.9091 0.1%  Öl 65.6 -0.6% 
01.03.2021 08:45:00

KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of Sandbäckens

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds advised by KLAR Partners Limited ("KLAR Partners" or "KLAR") have today completed the previously communicated acquisition of Sandbäckens, a provider of technical installation and servicing of sprinkler, heating and sanitation solutions for buildings. The company is KLAR Partners' first acquisition in Sweden. 

"We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of Sandbäckens. We look forward to working closely with the skilled employees and management to further develop the company's strong culture and build the leading technical installation and property services company in the Nordic region," said Fredrik Brynildsen, Partner at KLAR.

Sandbäckens' operations specialise in technical installations and servicing in the areas of heating and sanitation, comfort cooling, sprinklers and district heating. The company has approximately 800 employees in 30 locations in Sweden.

For more information:

Fredrik Brynildsen, Partner
fb@klarpartners.com
+44 7388 439 890

Carl Johan Falkenberg, Partner
cj@klarpartners.com
+44 7918 941 391

About KLAR Partners

KLAR Partners is a European private equity company focused on investments in companies operating in the business services and light industrials. The companies in which KLAR invests each have an annual turnover of approximately EUR 50-500m and are headquartered in the Nordics, Benelux or DACH regions. With investment professionals located in London, Stockholm, Frankfurt and Brussels, and together with a broad international network in the industry, KLAR has a proven business model to support, develop and grow companies. KLAR's senior professionals have worked together for many years and have more than 50 years of combined investment experience in KLAR's industry-specific and geographical focus area.

