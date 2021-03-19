SMI 10’974 0.5%  SPI 13’866 0.9%  Dow 32’862 -0.5%  DAX 14’776 1.2%  Euro 1.1053 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’868 0.5%  Gold 1’737 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’647 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9275 0.0%  Öl 62.9 -7.2% 
19.03.2021 04:30:00

KLab Inc. Officially Releases the First Original Music Video of Multimedia Music Project "aoppella!?"

TOKYO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" is premiering its first original music video "Think About U" on the official YouTube channel on Friday, March 19.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project “aoppella!?” is premiering its first original music video “Think About U” on the official YouTube channel on Friday, March 19. The Second Original Music Video Premieres on Friday, March 26!

Only a week had passed when the "aoppella!?" J-Pop cover medley released on March 4 surpassed the 1 million view mark (currently 1.4 million views). Now fans of this new series can indulge in their first ever original music video on the official YouTube channel with their song "Think About U" performed by the Kanadezaka Private High School group FYA'M' (Fame).

"Think About U" is an R&B-style song with smooth voice percussion and bass rhythms. Listeners can hear the characters as individual parts weaving together this sweet melody. Viewers will find themselves lost in this mysterious music video's world in black and red. This music video has a groovy, sexy style which is accentuated by the uniqueness of the members of FYA'M' (Fame).

"Think About U" by FYA'M' (Fame) Music Video:
https://youtu.be/WHKcWDWijWM

Singers: Kanadezaka Private High School Members
Maito Coresawa CV: Yuki Ono
Mitsuo Ayase CV: Toshiyuki Toyonaga
Akira Shigaki CV: Wataru Urata
Asaharu Soenji CV: Takuya Sato
Yui Nekoyashiki CV: Daiki Hamano
Fukami Shinaki CV: Shugo Nakamura

Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement: zakbee
Video: Matcha
Video Director: Scotch

Special messages from the characters will be posted over time on the official Twitter (@aoppella) starting on Saturday, March 20 to celebrate the release of the original song "Think About U". The characters will each talk about their memories creating the song.

Following the music video release from the Kanadezaka Private High School group FYA'M' (Fame), on Friday, March 26 the Otowa Public High School group Lil Happy will also premiere an original music video on the official YouTube channel. Check out the official Twitter account (@aoppella) for more details and announcements.

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/ 
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosIfP7AX7yAPV-wEDz5m4Q
Copyright: ©KLab

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klab-inc-officially-releases-the-first-original-music-video-of-multimedia-music-project-aoppella-301250096.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
18.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf E-Autobauer
18.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Gesundheit hat immer Konjunktur / Daimler / Porsche / VW – Turbogeladenes Comeback
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
Börsengang rückt näher: Coinbase könnte mit Milliarden-Bewertung Rekord-IPO landen
Wall Street im Minus -- SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schliesst nach 14'800-Punkte-Hoch stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Swissquote-Aktie klettert kräftig: Swissquote erzielt 2020 ein Rekordergebnis
Credit Suisse-Aktien gewinnen: Credit Suisse stellt Asset Management als separate Division auf - warnt wegen Greensill vor Ergebnisbelastung
EZB-Chefin Lagarde: Höhere Anleihekäufe gegen Anstieg der Renditen möglich
Massiver Stromverbrauch: So viel Energie wird beim Bitcoin-Mining verbraucht
Implenia baut am Zugangsstollen für die zweite Gotthardröhre mit
Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus: FAA zieht finale Sicherheitschecks von Dreamliner an sich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit