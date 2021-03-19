KLab Inc. Officially Releases the First Original Music Video of Multimedia Music Project "aoppella!?"

TOKYO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" is premiering its first original music video "Think About U" on the official YouTube channel on Friday, March 19.

Only a week had passed when the "aoppella!?" J-Pop cover medley released on March 4 surpassed the 1 million view mark (currently 1.4 million views). Now fans of this new series can indulge in their first ever original music video on the official YouTube channel with their song "Think About U" performed by the Kanadezaka Private High School group FYA'M' (Fame).

"Think About U" is an R&B-style song with smooth voice percussion and bass rhythms. Listeners can hear the characters as individual parts weaving together this sweet melody. Viewers will find themselves lost in this mysterious music video's world in black and red. This music video has a groovy, sexy style which is accentuated by the uniqueness of the members of FYA'M' (Fame).

"Think About U" by FYA'M' (Fame) Music Video:

https://youtu.be/WHKcWDWijWM

Singers: Kanadezaka Private High School Members

Maito Coresawa CV: Yuki Ono

Mitsuo Ayase CV: Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Akira Shigaki CV: Wataru Urata

Asaharu Soenji CV: Takuya Sato

Yui Nekoyashiki CV: Daiki Hamano

Fukami Shinaki CV: Shugo Nakamura

Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement: zakbee

Video: Matcha

Video Director: Scotch

Special messages from the characters will be posted over time on the official Twitter ( @aoppella ) starting on Saturday, March 20 to celebrate the release of the original song "Think About U". The characters will each talk about their memories creating the song.

Following the music video release from the Kanadezaka Private High School group FYA'M' (Fame), on Friday, March 26 the Otowa Public High School group Lil Happy will also premiere an original music video on the official YouTube channel. Check out the official Twitter account ( @aoppella ) for more details and announcements.

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/

Official Twitter: @aoppella

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCosIfP7AX7yAPV-wEDz5m4Q

Copyright: ©KLab

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klab-inc-officially-releases-the-first-original-music-video-of-multimedia-music-project-aoppella-301250096.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.