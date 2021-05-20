KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts

MILPITAS, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced webcasts for upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – J.P. Morgan 49 th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 2:55 p.m. PT

– J.P. Morgan 49 Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference at 11:45 a.m. PT

– Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference at Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference at 12:00 p.m. PT

– UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference at Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference at 8:30 a.m. PT

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/ and a replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

