Compagnie Foncière Klépierre Aktie [Valor: 486187 / ISIN: FR0000121964]
05.03.2025 17:45:00

KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA  AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2025

Compagnie Foncière Klépierre
30.00 EUR -1.77%
REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA 
AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2025(1)

Paris – March 5, 2025

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2025

Date02/28/2025
Company nameKlépierre
Trading placeEuronext Paris (Compartment A)
MnemonicLI
SymbolsEPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISINFR0000121964
Total number of shares286,861,172
Total number of voting rights 
Number of theoretical voting rights(2)286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,795,512


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS 
Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com 		 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.2 billion at December 31, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 700 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of February 28, 2025, Klépierre SA owns 1,065,660 of its own shares.
(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

