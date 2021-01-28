SMI 10’826 -0.7%  SPI 13’454 -0.6%  Dow 30’303 -2.1%  DAX 13’539 -0.6%  Euro 1.0775 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’524 -0.3%  Gold 1’840 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’899 3.2%  Dollar 0.8902 0.1%  Öl 55.8 0.5% 
28.01.2021 12:30:00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10150772, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

