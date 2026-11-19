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19.11.2026 08:12:43
KKR Invests In Gentari's Renewables Platform In India
(RTTNews) - Gentari, a clean energy solutions company, and investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Thursday announced that KKR-advised funds have made a minority investment in Gentari Renewables India Pte Ltd, which operates Gentari's renewable energy business in India.
Gentari's India platform currently has approximately 8 GW of operating, under-construction and contracted renewable energy capacity, along with a development pipeline. The platform serves commercial and industrial customers as well as government entities through a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage solutions.
"With KKR's support, we are well-positioned to continue scaling the business as a self-sustaining renewable energy platform focused on long-term value creation," said Sushil Purohit, Group Chief Executive Officer, Gentari.
Hardik Shah, Partner, Asia Pacific Infrastructure, KKR, commented, "Gentari has built strong capabilities across renewable generation, hybrid solutions and energy storage and we look forward to supporting the business in its next phase of growth."
On the NYSE, KKR shares dropped 0.60% in after-hours trading after closing at $93.68 on Wednesday.
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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