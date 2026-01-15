Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2026

KKR Closes $2.5 Bln Asia Pacific Credit Fund

(RTTNews) - KKR announced the completion of a US$2.5 billion fundraise dedicated to privately originated performing credit investments in Asia Pacific. The fundraise comprises US$1.8 billion in the KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund II (ACOF II) and an additional US$700 million raised through separately managed accounts focused on similar investment opportunities.

At close, ACOF II is the largest pan-regional performing private credit fund in Asia Pacific. This achievement follows KKR's inaugural Asia Pacific-dedicated private credit fund, the KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, which closed at US$1.1 billion in 2022, marking the largest inaugural pan-regional fund focused on performing credit at that time.

KKR's Asia Credit platform has already executed 10 investments through ACOF II, representing US$1.9 billion in KKR commitments across multiple pools of capital. These transactions amount to a total volume of US$4.6 billion, underscoring the scale and momentum of KKR's credit investment strategy in the region.