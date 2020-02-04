KKR Broadens Technology Investing Talent with Appointment of Rob Salvagno

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Rob Salvagno as co-head of KKR’s technology growth equity business in the Americas, alongside Jake Heller, an experienced technology investor who joined KKR in New York from Spectrum Equity last year. In Europe, Stephen Shanley will continue to lead the team.

Mr. Salvagno joins KKR from Cisco, where he most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Cisco Investments and was responsible for leading all M&A and venture capital investments for the company. Over his two decades at Cisco, Mr. Salvagno led a significant expansion of Cisco’s corporate venture efforts, including the formation and launch of Decibel – a multi-hundred million dollar early stage venture fund – and drove the strategy and execution for some of Cisco’s most impactful acquisitions. Prior to joining Cisco in 1999, Mr. Salvagno held technology investment banking roles at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and PaineWebber. He will be joining KKR as a Managing Director based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

"Our business has evolved significantly since we first launched our technology growth equity strategy over five years ago with a small team of five. Since that time, the growth of our business and the number of compelling investments we’re seeing around the globe have allowed us to not only expand our team, but also our technology experience, network and geographic reach,” said Dave Welsh, KKR Partner and Head of Technology Growth Equity. "With the addition of a tech industry veteran like Rob to our team, we’re excited to continue to build for the future and position ourselves well to capture the many investment opportunities we see ahead.”

KKR has established a strong track record of supporting technology-focused growth companies, having invested over $2.7 billion in related investments since 2014 and having built a dedicated global team of 19 investment professionals with deep technology growth equity expertise. Last month, the firm announced the final closing of KKR Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II ("NGT II”), a $2.2 billion fund dedicated to growth equity investment opportunities in the technology space in North America, Europe and Israel.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies.

