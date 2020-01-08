<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.01.2020 00:10:00

KKR Acquires Riata Corporate Park in Austin

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Riata Corporate Park in Austin, Texas, in a deal valued at approximately $258 million.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 51176593 59.00 % 8.40 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Swatch Group I 51176594 69.00 % 8.20 %
Nestlé / Swatch I / Swisscom / Zurich 51176595 65.00 % 7.50 %

Riata Corporate Park is an eight building, 688,100 square foot, Class A office campus located in Northwest Austin, Austin’s largest office submarket. The acquisition includes an adjacent land site that is entitled for a ninth office building. Riata Corporate Park is ideally located five miles from The Domain, Austin’s second Central Business District.

KKR is planning an $11 million capital improvement program to the campus including to amenities such as fitness centers, the café and outdoor plazas.

"Riata is a unique corporate campus centered in an incredibly dynamic area in Austin, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. We are thrilled to be investing in the property and the region, and look forward to continue building upon its best-in-class position,” said Roger Morales, a Partner at KKR and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas.

KKR is making the investment through its Real Estate Partners Americas Fund II.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KKR & Co LP Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Preisanstieg von Gold steht auf wackeligen Beinen
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
07.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
07.01.20
SMI zeigt sich robust
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX dämmten ihre Gewinne am Nachmittag etwas ein. Die US-Indizes präsentierten sich mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;