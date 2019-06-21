Kiwontech Listed in Gartner's Market Guide for Email Security

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwontech, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, announced that it had been listed on June 6 in the 'Market Guide for Email Security' by Gartner, a global IT Market Advisory Company, as a 'Representative Vendor for Regionally Focused SEGs.' Kiwontech is the first and only Korean email security company that has officially been given this Gartner recognition for Market Guide for Email Security.

Gartner stated: "Regionally focused SEGs have their predominant business operations and customer bases in the same geographic regions, particularly in Europe. Gartner anticipates that these vendors will continue to expand their geographic reach."

Kiwontech said: "We view Gartner as a leading research and advisory company,so we are glad to be included in representative vendor lists in the Market Guide for Email Security."

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Email Security, Neil Wynne, Peter Firstbrook, 6 June 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About KIWONTECH

Kiwontech provides customized mail security service through AI which can learn and simulate a mail. AI could detect intelligent targeting mail attacks such as ATO (account take over), cousin domains including developed new malicious code so that AI makes the user could prevent wrong transact money and click suspicious file and URL from attackers. To find more, visit www.kiwontech.com

