Kits Eyecare Aktie [Valor: 58970632 / ISIN: CA49804N1042]
04.08.2021 05:40:00

KITS Eyecare Schedules Q2 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Kits Eyecare
5.97 CAD -0.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a digital eyecare platform based in Vancouver, British Columbia today announced it will release its Q2 2021 financial results after the close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. 

KITS Eyecare Ltd (CNW Group/KITS)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

August 12, 2021

TIME:

1:30 PM EDT

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(416) 764-8659 

CONFERENCE ID:

94667977

REPLAY DIAL-IN:

(416) 764-8677 (playback 667977 #)


Expires August 19, 2021

WEBCAST: 

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1486503&tp_key=c7e7ba2993

For additional information, please visit KITS' investor relations website or contact the IR team at IR@kits.com.

About KITS:
KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

SOURCE KITS

﻿

