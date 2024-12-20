Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kitron ASA Aktie
20.12.2024 07:00:00

Kitron Sweden to expand factory in Jönköping

Kitron ASA
33.46 NOK -0.12%
(2024-12-20) The expansion of the factory will add approximately 6000 square meters and will be completed during the second half of 2025.

After the expansion, Kitron will have approximately 14000 square meters available for production in Jönköping.

"The activity level is high at the Jönköping factory, and we see growth in relevant market sectors in the coming years. In order to handle the expected growth, we need more capacity, and the expansion is the answer to this need. I and the rest of the team really look forward to this process being completed," says Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director of Kitron Sweden.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director, Kitron Sweden tel.: +46 362 90 6538
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America tel.: +47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark,Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and revenues were EUR 775
million in 2023.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


