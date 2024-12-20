Kitron Sweden to expand factory in Jönköping

(2024-12-20) The expansion of the factory will add approximately 6000 square meters and will be completed during the second half of 2025.

After the expansion, Kitron will have approximately 14000 square meters available for production in Jönköping.

"The activity level is high at the Jönköping factory, and we see growth in relevant market sectors in the coming years. In order to handle the expected growth, we need more capacity, and the expansion is the answer to this need. I and the rest of the team really look forward to this process being completed," says Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director of Kitron Sweden.

