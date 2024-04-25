Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kitron ASA Aktie
25.04.2024

Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2024

Kitron ASA
31.58 NOK 2.27%
(2024-04-25) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

113,103,255 shares, amounting to 57.06 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 4 April 2024.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder- and employee-elected members: Shareholder-elected members:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairperson, re-elected)
Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)
Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (re-elected)
Petra Grandinson (re-elected)
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø (elected)

Employee elected members:
Tone Aas
Henriette Stene
Jarle Larsen

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.75 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo, formerly named Euronext VPS) as of the expiry of 29 April 2024 based on normal T+2 settlement. Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend on 26 April 2024. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 16 May 2024.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark,Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the
United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

www.kitron.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachment


