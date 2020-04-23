+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 11:24:15

Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2020

(2020-04-23) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020. 37 666 882 shares, amounting to 21.03 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 2 April 2020.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder and employee elected members:

Shareholder-elected members:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman, re-elected)
Gro Brækken (re-elected)
Espen Gundersen (re-elected)
Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)
Christian Jebsen (re-elected)
Petra Grandinson (new)

Employee-elected members:
Tanja Rørheim,
Bjørn Martin Gottschlich
Jarle Larsen

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed authorization to the board to resolve dividends on the basis of the annual accounts, cf. the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 8-2, second paragraph. The board of directors shall, when using the authorization, make its decision in accordance with the company’s approved dividend policy. The board of directors shall before each decision to approve the payment of dividends consider if the company, after the payment of dividends, will have sufficient equity and liquidity. The authorization is limited to a total amount of NOK 90 million and shall be valid until the next annual general meeting, but not beyond 30 June 2021.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1 700 employees. www.kitron.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment

