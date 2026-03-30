KitKat Bars Weighing 12 Ton Stolen In Major European Cargo Theft

(RTTNews) - According to Nestlé, over 413,000 KitKat bars, weighing around 12 tons, were taken from a truck that was transporting them across Europe.

The shipment went missing while on its way from central Italy to Poland, and both the truck and its load are still unaccounted for as local authorities continue their investigation.

Nestlé stated that each stolen bar has a traceable batch number and urged anyone who sees similar products to get in touch with them. They also reassured customers that consumer safety isn't at risk, and supply remains steady. Still, they noted that cargo theft is becoming more common and increasingly clever in European supply chains.

This incident is not the first of its kind; it follows other notable thefts of sweets across Europe, including a previous incident involving large quantities of Cadbury Creme Eggs in the UK.