Kitchen Renovations on the Rise in 2021; N-Hance Helps Homeowners Make the Biggest Impact for Any Budget

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's resolutions are in full swing, and for many resolutions will start right at home. Home improvement projects have been on the rise since March and according to a recent Harvard study, homeowner spending is projected to continue growing into 2021. N-Hance Wood Refinishing, a leader in the refinishing of hardwood floors and kitchen cabinets is sharing advice for homeowners on how to make the biggest impact with their kitchen renovations without breaking their budget as they embark on home improvements in the new year.

The kitchen is the central gathering point of the home, so naturally it becomes a common focus for renovation. For some, kitchen renovations may seem high-cost and out of reach, but there are many ways to make simple, affordable yet impactful changes that can make a drastic difference in the look of a room.

Below are some of the most impactful changes for a kitchen remodel broken down by budgets of all sizes:

Low-Cost Upgrades ( $1,000 and under)

Fix up Your Fixtures : Simply swapping out cabinet pulls or even light fixtures throughout your kitchen is all you need to elevate the look of the room. Matte black and gold fixtures are trending; and zone lighting, chandeliers, and pendant lights above the island can create a sleek, modern look.

Add a New Backsplash: Although commonly overlooked, a backsplash can tie a whole room together. Textured tiles or lying tiles in a unique pattern such as herringbone are some of the most sought-after looks for 2021.

Add Color to the Focal Point: One way to add a splash of color is to paint your kitchen island or peninsula a dramatic, bold color such as navy blue or emerald green.

Refinish Your Cabinets : Refinishing your cabinets is a way to change your kitchen without having to tear out and completely replace existing cabinetry. A classic refinish can allow you to keep the stain the same but fix damaged or worn areas.

Cabinet Color Change : Cabinets are another main focal point, so a color change can make all the difference. Darker Stains – like Deep Walnut or Modern Ebony; All-White; Two-Toned; Soft Blues and Sages; Greys; Jewel-Toned and Black are some of the most popular looks going into the new year.

Upgrade Counter Tops: Replace dated countertops with beautiful quartz, granite or butcherblock.

Customize Your Cabinets with New Doors and Built-In Storage Elements: For a completely new style, consider keeping cabinet framework, replacing door and drawer fronts and then refinishing everything in a new color. This gives the look of a complete kitchen renovation without the mess, expense and downtime of replacing all the cabinets. You can also go a step further to add custom built-in storage and shelving to fit your needs.

"As homeowners tackle renovation projects in the new year, our goal at N-Hance is to support them every step of the way on their journeys to creating their ideal spaces," said Abby Baker, Design Enthusiast and VP of Marketing at N-Hance. "We know that complete kitchen remodels can be costly and overwhelming, so we wanted to alleviate some of those stressors and help homeowners identify where they can make the biggest impact in their homes to fit their budgets and their lifestyles."

To help homeowners achieve their home renovation goals, N-Hance uses proprietary solutions and refinishing techniques to restore the natural beauty or change the color completely of any wood in your home. The refinishing process provides a much higher quality and durability than painting methods and the brand can help with any wood refinishing need: cabinets, hardwood floors, exterior and interior doors, built-ins, stairs and railings, moldings and trim, furniture, etc.

