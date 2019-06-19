Kitchen Brains® appoints Dave Jendal Vice President, Global Business Solutions

STRATFORD, Conn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Brains, a leading provider of IOT connectivity and control systems for commercial kitchens, announces the appointment of Dave Jendal as Vice President, Global Business Solutions.

Dave will be based in Dallas and lead the worldwide expansion of Kitchen Brains industry-leading technology and cloud-based solutions that increase productivity at major restaurant chains and supply customized controls to food service equipment manufacturers.

Christian Koether, CEO of Kitchen Brains commented, "Dave brings significant talents around innovation, engineering and in-store food service operations. This unique expertise, combined with Dave's deep and long-lasting industry relationships, will both accelerate our new product pipeline today while ensuring our solutions are best positioned to deliver profitability to our customers and the proper experience for their guests. We welcome Dave to Kitchen Brains and will continue to add people, as we further build out our customer support teams."

Dave has over 30 years of international experience in engineering, marketing and solutions development gained at some of the best-known restaurant, equipment and technology companies in the food service industry. He began his career at McDonalds, where he was responsible for supporting development of the Asian market. After nearly nine-years with McDonalds, Dave joined Middleby Corporation in the Philippines, where he served as Director of Marketing and Operations. He later held positions at several technology companies before returning to the restaurant-side as Director of International Engineering for YUM! Other roles have been with Manitowoc Foodservice and most recently with Standex, where he served as Vice President of Engineering and Technical Service. Dave also founded 4C Consulting Group, which helped large chain restaurants create better flow for back-of-the-house operations. Dave holds a BSME in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing and Operations.

Kitchen Brains, now in its 50th year, is the global leader in the development and deployment of innovative controllers, timers, sensors and software solutions for commercial kitchens that increase sales, drive down costs, ensure product availability, deliver consistent quality and elevate the guest experience. KB360™ is Kitchen Brains 4th generation, cloud-based, IOT solution that optimizes product availability, eliminates paper processes to improve food safety and compliance, and enables remote management of multiple locations from any connected device.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-brains-appoints-dave-jendal-vice-president-global-business-solutions-300870895.html

SOURCE Kitchen Brains