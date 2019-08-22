Kirkland's Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced details for the release of its sales and earnings results for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019.

Kirkland's will issue its earnings release for the second quarter before the market opens on Thursday, September 5, 2019, and will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (412) 542-4163. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, September 12, 2019, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10134571.

A live webcast of Kirkland's quarterly conference call will be available online on the Company's Investor Relations Page on September 5, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. Although originally focused in the Southeast, the Company has grown beyond that region and currently operates 431 stores in 37 states as well as an e-Commerce enabled website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a broad selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, framed art, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks and outdoor living items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods as well as items carried throughout the year suitable for gift-giving. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Contact: Kirkland's SCR Partners

Nicole Strain Jeff Black: (615) 760-3679

(615) 872-4800 Tripp Sullivan: (615) 760-1104



IR@Kirklands.com

