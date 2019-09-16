16.09.2019 18:53:00

KIRCO MANIX to Construct Galloup's New Office and Distribution Facility in Clinton Township, Mich.

TROY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO MANIX announced today that it has been selected by Galloup – a member of The Kendall Group – to construct the company's new office and distribution facility in Clinton Township, Mich. With nine facilities in Michigan and Ohio, Galloup is an industrial distributor of pipes, valves and fittings.

"We are pleased that Galloup selected KIRCO MANIX to construct its newest facility," said Adam D. Manix, director of Corporate Real Estate for KIRCO MANIX. "The office and distribution facility will help the company continue to meet the needs of its customers, as well as provide the dedicated service and support they've come to expect from Galloup."

KIRCO MANIX expects to complete construction of Galloup's office and distribution facility in December 2019.

About KIRCO MANIX

KIRCO MANIX provides construction management services in office, light and heavy manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare and community market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. With total construction volume exceeding $3 billion, KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kirco-manix-to-construct-galloups-new-office-and-distribution-facility-in-clinton-township-mich-300918851.html

SOURCE KIRCO MANIX

